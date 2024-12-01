Analysts Favor Eagles Over Ravens
For several weeks in a row, the Baltimore Ravens have been the darling of analysts no matter the opponent. Well, that streak is now broken.
On Sunday, the Ravens face yet another huge test in the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, who have won their past seven games by an average of 15.3 points per game. Philadelphia possesses a strong balance of offense and defense, could provide the biggest challenge has faced all season.
Clearly, the experts agree. Of the 54 pundits the Ravens' website sampled, 31 of them predicted the Eagles to keep their hot streak going on the road. This marks the first time in a while where the majority of analysts picked against Baltimore, even if it's just a slight majority.
While many expect both offenses to go blow-for-blow, the Eagles' superior defense gives them an edge. Combine that with the slow starts and other unforced errors the Ravens are prone to, it's understandable why so many went with the team in green.
“There is talent all over the field for these two offenses," wrote Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun, who predicted a 24-21 Eagles victory. "The separator, of course, will be on defense. Baltimore’s continues to give up yards by the chunk. Philadelphia is No. 1 in the league in yards allowed per game (274.6) and No. 2 in yards per play (4.7). The Eagles are also balanced against the run and pass, allowing just 99.2 rushing yards and 175.5 passing yards per game. A slow start and self-inflicted wounds will be costly against a team of the Eagles’ ilk.”
On the other hand, some analysts noted how the Ravens are the best team the Eagles have faced during this winning streak. With arguably the league's best offense, Baltimore could give Philadelphia problems in a way no other team has over the past two months.
“Philly has turned into a juggernaut over the past seven weeks -- but it hasn't yet faced a challenge quite like stopping Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry," wrote NFL.com's Tom Blair, who predicted a 27-25 Ravens victory. "Of course, Baltimore hasn't faced a challenge quite like stopping Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. (I'm not quite ready to graduate Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' ground attack, whom the Eagles and Ravens each defeated this season, to that level yet.) But the Ravens feel a bit more battle tested.”
The Ravens are coming off a big win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, and if they want to win their second straight game, they're certainly going to have to earn it.
