Ravens vs. Eagles: Three Players to Watch
The Baltimore Ravens seem to play in a pivotal game every single week, and this week is no exception.
On Sunday, fans at M&T Bank Stadium are in for a treat as the Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of the birds. Both of these teams boast high-flying offenses, and fans could be looking at a potential Super Bowl preview.
In a must-watch game, what players stand out as must-watch as well?
C Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum, who battled through a back injury to play last week, is one of the best centers in the game today, but he'll meet his match in Eagles star Jalen Carter. Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in 2023, is a dominant tackle who can draw double teams throughout the game, which in turn allows the rest of Philadelphia's pass rush to thrive. He also plays close to every snap, highly unusual for a player at his position.
The Eagels absolutely have the talent to make the Ravens' life difficult on offense, and it starts with Carter being disruptive. Linderbaum will likely match up with him most of the game, so he may just be the most important player on offense.
OLB Odafe Oweh
Oweh is already in the midst of a career season, and he's on a heater with 3.5 sacks in his past two games. The 2021 first-round pick took a while to arrive, but it seems like he's here now.
WIth fellow edge rusher Kyle Van Noy doubtful to play, Oweh will be expected to carry the pass rush on Sunday. Of course, that's far easier said than done against two of the game's top offensive tackles in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. If Oweh can get to Jalen Hurts, that bodes very well for the Ravens' defense.
CB Brandon Stephens
It's been a rough season for Stephens, a shame considering he appeared to break out last year. In 11 games, he's allowed completions on 66.2 percent of his targets for 737 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 112.3. He's already allowed more yards and touchdowns this season than last, and his passer rating allowed is more than 30 points higher.
Recently, Stephens moved from playing pretty much every snap to just most of them, but he's still a key player on defense. He'll likely match up against star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith throughout the day, assuming the latter plays, and his performance could determine how effective Philadelphia's passing game is.
