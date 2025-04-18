Analyst Names Ravens as Top Landing Spot for Dolphins CB
With the NFL Draft less than a week away, the Baltimore Ravens could continue their long history of success in the first round by taking an impact player, likely on the defensive side of the ball. The Ravens have needs at cornerback and edge rusher, which many believe they will address with their first pick. And while cornerback is a need, they may not have to go to the draft to fill that hole.
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier revealed that both the organization and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey have mutually agreed to part ways and are actively looking for trade partners. Considering Ramsey will turn 31 this season, Baltimore wouldn't have to give up a premium draft pick for the three-time All-Pro. Jacob Camenker of USA Today also agrees that Baltimore makes sense for Ramsey.
"The Ravens have two strong cornerbacks in Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey," Camenker writes. "Ramsey would create an even more formidable trio while allowing Chidobe Awuzie – a solid dice-roll signing after the Tennessee Titans released him – to become a high-end depth piece. Baltimore should be loading up to get over the hump in the AFC, and acquiring a tough-minded Super Bowl winner like Ramsey should help them threaten the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills once again in 2025."
Even at age 30, and during a down season for the Dolphins, Ramsey played well in 2024. He picked off two passes and broke up five passes while allowing only 46 receptions all season, per PFF. He was graded as the 16th best cornerback in the NFL in 2024 with a 76.9 PFF grade.
Ramsey signed an extension with the Dolphins last offseason, so the news of a trade is a little alarming for Dolphins fans. That said, their loss could be the Ravens' gain, considering his addition to the secondary would put Baltimore in the conversation for best defensive back group in the NFL.
