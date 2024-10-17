Ravens Named Contenders for Jets WR
The Baltimore Ravens are clearly in the market for a wide receiver, and just because they struck out on Davante Adams does not mean they are going to stop searching.
Plus, the Ravens are no strangers to making midseason splashes.
One potential candidate could be New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams.
The Jets were actually the team that acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, resulting in Williams being the odd man out in a receiving corps that also includes Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers favorite Allen Lazard.
As a result, New York could seek to trade Williams before the Nov. 5 deadline, and Scott Davis of The Sporting News has tabbed the Ravens as a possible landing spot for the veteran.
"If Baltimore was going to target a trade for a receiver, they might go after something they don't already have," Davis wrote. "Williams, at 6-foot-4, 218 lb, is the type of big-bodied receiver Baltimore doesn't have. Lamar Jackson has been shaky on deep balls this season, and Williams might be the type of receiver who could haul in deep jump-balls."
Davis added that Williams could also provide some support as a blocker in the Ravens' run-heavy offense.
Williams has logged 10 catches for 145 yards in six games with the Jets this season and went without a grab in New York's Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The 30-year-old spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, logging a couple of 1,000-yard campaigns. He most recently achieved the feat in 2021, when he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.
Williams has never been a true No. 1 receiver, but he would certainly represent a great complement to Zay Flowers, who has emerged as Baltimore's top option in the aerial attack.
We'll see if the Ravens try to make a play for Williams in the coming weeks.
