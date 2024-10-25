Ravens CB Ready to Roll
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet is on track to make his season debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, and not soon enough too.
Maulet, who signed a two-year extension this offseason, began the season on injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp. Then in his first practice back, he tweaked his hamstring in an unfortunate setback. As a competitor, starting the season on the sideline was quite disheartening.
"It was really frustrating, because when I signed that two-year contract, I told 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh] and the coaching staff [that] I want to make sure that they know that the investment they gave me, that it was worth [it]," Maulet told reporters Thursday. "So, for me, it kind of frustrated me, because it was my second year in the scheme, and I was ready to play. I was ready to prove myself, and I'm behind the eight ball right now, so I have a lot of stuff I need to make up on."
Last season was Maulet's first in Baltimore, and he made an impact right away with 37 tackles, five passes defended and an interception. He established himself as the Ravens' clear starting nickel back, so re-signing him this offseason was a no-brainer.
The 31-year-old was having a strong training camp before his surgery, and believes he can carry that momentum into game action.
"Honestly, I just pick up where I left off from training camp," Maulet said. I was making plays, [and] the guys were flying around. I can just plug in where I was early on in camp and hopefully help out the guys."
Maulet's return comes at a perfect time for Baltimore. Marlon Humphrey, who has filled the nickel role for most of this season, is dealing with a knee injury and his status for Sunday's game is in question. Rookie Nate Wiggins is also dealing with injury, though he should be ready to go against Cleveland.
There's also the fact that the Ravens rank dead last in passing defense, allowing 287.1 yards per game. However, Maulet believes he can help get the secondary back on track going forward.
"It was tough, obviously, because I know I can help the guys," Maulet said. "I'm big on communicating; that's part of my game. I can help my guys get aligned and confirming formations and all those types of things. So, it was kind of tough, but it's nothing major that they have to work on; it's just communication. We'll be fine. We just all have to play on the same string, have the same communication, and we'll be fine. It's nothing major."
