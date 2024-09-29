Ravens vs. Bills Preview: Darkness Falls
The Baltimore Ravens may finally be in the win column, but they're not yet out of the early hole they've dug for themselves.
Even with last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens are still 1-2 and behind the eight ball early on. Their upcoming schedule does them no favors either, as next up is an AFC heavyweight matchup against the high-flying Buffalo Bills, probably the most-impressive team in the league to this point. Under the bright lights in front of a national audience, the Ravens know this challenge doubles as a great opportunity.
"[It's a] big challenge in front of us. Many things that make this game – great game – make it a challenge and an opportunity," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday. "We're looking forward to it. We have a little over 48 hours to keep preparing, and we'll try to keep preparing for this great team we're about to play. What questions do you have?"
Beating the Bills starts and ends with defending star quarterback Josh Allen, who many see as the MVP front-runner right now. Allen head a nearly-perfect outing in the Bills' beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, completing 23 of 30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Unsurprisingly, the star quarterback has been the focus for the Ravens' defense all week, at least in terms of personnel.
The bigger issue for the Ravens' defense is playing a full 60-minute game, as they've been outscored 32-7 in the fourth quarter over their past two games and nearly blew a 22-point lead against the Cowboys. Penalties and other unforced errors have plagued Baltimore late in games, and with Buffalo being a team fully capable of capitalizing on those mistakes, eliminating them is the top priority.
"As cliche as it is, we just have to communicate and have to be on the same page," linebacker Roquan Smith said Friday. "That's what it is, and that's something that we're honing in on and just making sure [of] before each play, and then pre snap, and then post play – like actually knowing what we're doing, [and] if they're motioning or doing this, what we're going to in our checks. If we do that, we'll eliminate a lot of the mistakes that's been happening out there, because they're self-inflicted."
On the other side of the ball, the Ravens have to contend with a Bills defense that allowed just 10 points in each of the last two games. Greg Rousseau and Von Miller headline a dangerous pass rush, and a similarly-stingy rush defense will be a tough challenge for Derrick Henry and co.
"When you turn on the tape, you want it to look like what you want it to look like," offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters Thursday. "That's an easy statement, but when you're going against the best in the world, it's a little harder than it seems. But for our guys, we've had a great week of practice last week, and we've already started up this week with two great days, so I look forward to playing [on] Sunday night."
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with Baltimore as a slight betting favorite as of Friday night.
