Ravens Clear the Way for Young OL
The Baltimore Ravens made some necessary cuts to their vast assortment of young offensive linemen, cutting several of their potential depth pieces in Garrett Dellinger, Nick Samac and Darrian Dalcourt.
Those moves, further administrative cuts entering each team's deadline to trim their respective rosters down to the maximum 53 heads, look to open the door for ascending undrafted tackle Corey Bullock to lock down a gig as the final reserve lineman.
Bullock took to X right around the time these moves surrounding his former teammates were made public, making his thanks for surviving the August round of cuts.
The Ravens granted chances to each of the linemen prospects who failed to stick around, most notably Samac, who was picked by the Ravens in the seventh round of last year's NFL Draft.
He had a second straight summer to try and prove himself to Baltimore's coaching staff, but they made their impression of him clear in sticking Samac with the third-string offense in the preseason. The 24-year-old prospect looked to be a depleting asset as Bullock jumped him on the depth chart, and the same was similarly said of fellow seventh-rounder Garrett Dellinger.
Reports of the rising rookie falling behind in training camp were starting to leak out around the start of the preseason, as he, like Samac, fell through the cracks immediately. Dalcourt, just ahead of him in the depth chart, was another one of the day's casualties.
It's an unfortunate pattern that Baltimore's hand-picked offensive line depth are starting to fall into, especially for a team that relies on an elite quarterback and the run as much as they do. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson regularly needs clean pockets to direct the offense and Derrick Henry requires a window for the handoff to do what he does best in trucking downfield, and the Ravens' going all-in on strong blockers is the key to best utilizing their best players.
Bullock didn't need draft hype to make the roster, leapfrogging several of his locker room counterparts in stealing the position group's last remaining rotational spot. Buzz about his potentially locking himself in for the regular season only spread in his rising to compete alongside the second-string offense, right with several other trusted depth pieces.
Cooper Rush gave an unmistakable endorsement of Bullock after their partnership in the Ravens' Week 2 win over the Dallas Cowboys, just the latest in a line of key Baltimore voices singing his praises. Now, he may get a chance to see action in next week's much-anticipated season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
