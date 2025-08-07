Ravens Rookie Falling Behind in Training Camp
The Baltimore Ravens wouldn't be considered worthy members of the offseason conversations they've been thrust into without their most recent NFL Draft class.
They've long been considered among the finest amateur talent evaluators in the league, accumulating a core of handpicked prospects-turned-Pro Bowlers that's looking to win a Super Bowl right now. Lamar Jackson and his multiple MVP awards leads the way, and his scoring weapons, defensive playmakers and excellence on both sides of the line can make those dreams realistic.
Their most recent haul of talent included a staggering 11 players, many of which have real shots to contribute winning football as rookies. Their top two draft picks were considered among the most impressive in the class, with free safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green each earning Defensive Rookie of the Year buzz before the regular season's even gotten going.
But if draft patterns tell us anything, not every prospect pans out. This is something the Ravens have to be prepared for after bringing in countless young players over the years, and some of the team's newest additions are already looking like candidates to wash out.
Garrett Dellinger was one of the Ravens' late-draft depth pieces, going in the seventh round with a chance to fill the team's desperate need at guard. Those spots along the offensive line have been considered one of the roster's few weak points, but he's failed to look replacement-level this summer.
Despite getting it done for four seasons at LSU, the 23-year-old couldn't even crack some backup offensive line lineups, looking like he may have been lapped by less-heralded prospects. While Ravens coaches have been praising numerous players for weeks, Dellinger's earned no headlines.
The door is wide open for Dellinger to impress Baltimore's offensive line coaches, with their desperately needing guard depth in an attempt to keep Jackson's pocket as clean as possible this fall.
Andrew Vorhees isn't the most accomplished lineman, but he's gotten some of the coaching staff to breathe enough confidence through him that he's looking more and more worthy of that big spot in front of the quarterback. Dellinger's reportedly taken a few snaps at center in testing out his versatility, but little has been said about the long-term role this team has envisioned for him.
He's just beginning his NFL journey, but the Ravens will have to remain patient in watching his attempt at panning out in their win-now situation.
