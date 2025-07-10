Ravens Not Worried About Unsigned Rookie
The Baltimore Ravens have signed 10 of their 11 picks from the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving linebacker Mike Green as their only unsigned rookie. So what's the hold up?
While many have speculated that there are deeper issues within contract negotiations, Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com shed some light on the situation.
"As of June 30, 30 of the 32 second-round picks this year remained unsigned, per Front Office Sports. So, the Ravens' Mike Green is hardly alone," Mink writes. "The reason is that Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, the 34th-overall pick, became the first second-round pick in NFL history to get a fully guaranteed rookie contract, which he signed on May 8. The Cleveland Browns followed suit and gave linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the 33rd-overall pick, a fully guaranteed deal the next day. Presumably, the agents of other second-round picks are trying to get in on that action."
Only time will tell if the Ravens will follow suit with giving Green a fully guaranteed rookie contract, but the waiting game will likely continue a little bit longer since the Marshall product was not selected until the No. 59 overall pick.
It's safe to assume Baltimore would prefer to not do that, either, since Green does have some off-the-field concerns. However, either way, Mink is confident a deal will eventually get done.
"I wouldn't worry about Green. It'll get done," Mink writes. "Eventually, there will be some movement with these contracts league-wide and a resulting domino effect. The start of training camp will likely be the time because it's when players return to take the field. If they practice without a signed contract, they are assuming some degree of injury risk."
Green's talent on the field is not in question, though. The 21-year-old led all FBS players with 17 sacks last season and has already been impressing early on with the Ravens.
If that continues, Baltimore may just give in to the trend of handing fully guaranteed rookie contracts to second rounders like Green.
