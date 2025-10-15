Ravens Should Consider Bringing Back Veteran Guard
The Baltimore Ravens have increasingly stressed the need for change following every crushing loss, and there've been no shortage of opportunities for complaints amidst their disastrous 1-5 start.
Some of those factors remain out of their control, with a particularly ruthless slew of injuries keeping everyone all the way up to franchise cornerstone Lamar Jackson from making his weekly starts. But with an upcoming bye week set to provide the Ravens with some breathing room, they have time to continue tweaking along the edges.
The front office has already expressed some aggression towards altering the lineup, having already made a trade in sending Odafe Oweh cross-country and bagging some reserve safeties. And with holes along both sides of the line, they have plenty of work still left to do with their league-wide cohorts.
The Tennessee Titans made a big move following Week 6 in firing head coach Brian Callahan, opening the window for teams like the Ravens to see which other pieces they're willing to part ways with. One name to look into is Kevin Zeitler, a veteran guard who could provide some real value along the offensive line with his former team.
Before signing with Tennessee in the offseason, the 35-year-old spent three seasons with the Ravens from 2021-23. He was named to his first Pro Bowl game in that final Baltimore season, protecting Jackson during his second MVP campaign and playing a key role on the Ravens' AFC Championship-losing team. He departed the team in favor of the Detroit Lions after that dramatic playoff loss two years ago, and the Ravens have a chance to bring Zeitler back into a potentially-winning situation with a trade.
Sturdy offensive linemen are hard to come by, as Ravens fans have been made well-aware of. Daniel Faalele, who stands where Zeitler did two seasons back, has posted a 59.4 PFF grade through six weeks, playing a substantial role in Jackson's taking 15 sacks through three and a half games. Zeitler, who's got nearly a decade on Faalele, has graded out with a 70.1 overall, holding up as a run-blocker and continuing to thrive at personally protecting his quarterback's pocket.
He's only set for a sub-$9 million cap hit this season, the kind of figure that Ravens management can fill with a few veteran contracts and role players with whom they're willing to part ways with. Potential trade chip David Ojabo comes to mind as someone on his rookie contract who'll be looking for an extension, with the oft-injured former Ravens draft pick struggling to regularly make in-game appearances, but the team is already thin along the edge with Oweh gone.
A sound offensive lineman is a worthy investment, and could theoretically help the Ravens look considerably stronger out of the post-bye week gate upon Jackson's return.
