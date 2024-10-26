Ravens Deemed Trade Fit for Former Top Pick
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams in football this season, but they definitely have some roster holes that need to be filled.
That's why some expect the Ravens to make a big splash between now and the NFL trade deadline, and one name that has surfaced as a potential target for the club is New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed Young on his trade big board heading into Week 8, and David Latham of Last Word On Sports feels Baltimore would represent a great fit for him.
"The Ravens never found a proper replacement for the departed Jadeveon Clowney, but they could get one if they trade for Chase Young," Latham wrote.
Baltimore lost Clowney - as well as linebacker Patrick Queen - to free agency during the offseason, resulting in the squad losing some depth in its pass rush.
The Ravens did sign Yannick Ngakoue in an attempt to add another body, but they could definitely afford to bring in another pass rusher before Nov. 5.
While Young has not lived up to expectations since entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick with the Washington Commanders back in 2020, he could still serve as a very solid depth piece and would absolutely bolster Baltimore's front seven.
Young has logged 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks through seven games this year. Last season, he totaled 25 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 16 games between the Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
The 25-year-old actually made the Pro Bowl during his rookie campaign, racking up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, but he tore his ACL midway through the following year.
Young has been unable to recapture his first-year magic, but he proved last season with the 49ers that he could still be a significant part of a contending team's pass rush rotation.
