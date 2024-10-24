Ravens' Derrick Henry Shuts Down NBA Star's Dream
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is hard enough to tackle for opposing defenders, so imagine someone who doesn't play football trying to bring him down.
Apparently, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards believes he's up to the task.
During a collaboration with Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, Edwards claimed he could play free safety in the NFL and tackle Henry in the open field. The two have surprisingly similar frames - Henry stands at 6-2 and 247 pounds and Edwards at 6-4 and 225 pounds - but the thought of a basketball player bringing down The King is wild.
"I ain't gonna pop him, but imma hit that [guy] for sure," Edwards said. "... If I lifted like y'all, I'd be Derrick Henry."
Following Wednesday's practice, Henry was asked for a response on Edwards' comments. Unsurprisingly, the NFL's leading rusher doubts that Edwards could bring him down.
"He's crazy," Henry said. "I mean, everybody's got an imagination. ... We got to set up a training camp where basketball players come out here and put these pads on and see if they really can get through it."
Edwards seemed to take it in stride, though, responding to the Ravens' video with two sunglasses emojis.
Henry, 30, has been a monster in his first season with the Ravens. Through seven games, the former Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 873 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. If he continues at his current pace, he would break the single-season rushing record that Eric Dickerson set 40 years ago.
While potentially going against Edwards could be fun, Henry is all business while the Ravens are still playing, and that's what makes him happy.
"Yes, it's been a lot of fun. I'm not smiling right now, but I'm happy inside," Henry told reporters. "So, yes, I've been enjoying this, and [I] thank God for bringing me here, and I'm going to try to take advantage of the opportunity as much as I can."
