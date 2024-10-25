Ravens Floated as Trade Spot for Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens will almost certainly be in the market to add some pieces between now and the NFL trade deadline, and while wide receiver is probably the team's primary need, the Ravens could also use some help in their secondary.
Baltimore's struggling pass defense has been well documented, and while injuries have certainly played a role in the issues, the Ravens could absolutely stand to bring in another defensive back.
That's why Zach Canter of Baltimore Beatdown has linked Baltimore to New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu.
"New Orleans will likely be holding a fire sale this year with being massively over the cap for 2025," Canter wrote. "Mathieu has this year and next year on the books, with a $5.5 million cap hit this year and $11 million next year."
Canter also mentions that the Ravens have been interested in Mathieu in the past, so it would not be surprising to see them pursue him again before Nov. 5.
Mathieu has logged 28 tackles, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three passes defended thus far in 2024.
The 32-year-old, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He has bounced around quite a bit throughout his professional career, as he also played for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs in between his tenures with the Cardinals and Saints.
Mathieu had made three trips to the Pro Bowl while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections. Last season, he registered 75 tackles, four picks, nine passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
Another big benefit to Mathieu is his durability, as he has only missed two games since 2017. He also brings championship experience to the table, as he won a Super Bowl in Kansas City in 2019.
