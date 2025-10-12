Ravens Star Must Escape Career-Worst Slump
The depleted Baltimore Ravens are running out of options to turn to in keeping the playoff ship afloat. The silver lining to their embarrassing 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans was found in the pleasant lack of in-game injuries they suffered, but that just would have been overkill; the team entered last weekend's matchup already missing the majority of their best players, and are still expected to be running on fumes entering Week 6.
Lamar Jackson has kept the Ravens' machinic offense running for years as one of the NFL's premier dual threat quarterbacks, but the sudden hamstring damage he sustained two weeks ago slowed things to a halt. They weren't winning even with the star under center, and have had to watch their already-unimpressive defense continue to get worse while their available scorers continually dwindle.
Derrick Henry's been looked at as one of the most obvious candidates to step up and make his presence known, but that was the expectation last week, too. The star running back failed to build on his explosive season-opener with several quiet weeks on a strangely-low snap count, and turned in arguably his least impactful game in a Ravens uniform with a winnable-looking game in the balance. The Texans route was ready for Henry, limiting him to 33 yards on 15 attempts.
ESPN's Jamison Hensley recognized that the need for a Henry resurgence grows every week that the team's without Jackson, but his odds of blowing back up are arriving at a particularly-pressing time in another win-now matchup against a winning team in the Los Angeles Rams.
"RB Derrick Henry has been held to 50 rushing yards or less in four straight games, which matches the worst rut of his career," Hensley reported. "It's important to get Henry back on track for the Ravens, who are 10-1 when Henry produces more than 90 yards rushing.
"But the Rams, who have the NFL's No. 10 run defense, have allowed only one running back to gain over 90 yards rushing this season (Tony Pollard). 'We have the best [running] back in the game,' Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum said, 'so we have to find a way to be better.'"
Cooper Rush is far from a game-changer as Jackson's direct understudy at quarterback, while many of the team's receivers will take a big step back without the star's ability to keep plays going and cannon of an arm. Henry just needs ahead of steam and the teammates to feed him the ball and clear the way for him, and the Ravens will take anything they can get out of him to steal one more win heading into their bye week.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!