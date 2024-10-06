Ravens’ Derrick Henry Hits Historic Career Milestone
It's Derrick Henry's world and we're just living in it.
The Baltimore Ravens' newest star has been nearly unstoppable over the past few weeks, to the point where he now leads the NFL in rushing yards (480) and rushing touchdowns (five, tied with two other players). Now, he adds yet another accolade to his long list of them.
In the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Henry surpassed 10,000 career rushing yards, becoming just the 32nd player to do so and the first since Marshawn Lynch in 2017. Henry needed just 18 yards to reach the milestone heading into the game, and to no surprise, he earned that in no time.
That's not all, though. On Baltimore's first drive of the game, Henry scored his 100th career touchdown (96 rushing, four receiving) on a one-yard score.
Humble as ever, Henry thanked everyone who helped him along the way ahead of this historic achievement.
"[I'm] always grateful for the journey and everyone that's been a part of it," Henry told reporters Friday. "I've been blessed tremendously, and I'm very thankful to be able to be able to play this long and be able to reach a milestone that big. All the great ones before me that I idolized – they achieved that accomplishment, so for me to be doing something that the ones that I've idolized have done is so cool."
The individual accolades are great, but above all, Henry wants to win his first ring and bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore.
