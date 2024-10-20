Ravens Downgrade DT vs. Bucs
The Baltimore Ravens have downgraded defensive tackle Broderick Washington and he will not play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, the team announced. He was previously listed as doubtful on the final injury report
This is the second-straight game Washington will miss, as he also didn't play in last week's win over the Washington Commanders. The 27-year-old has been limited in practice all week with a knee injury.
Washington is a rotational player up front, but an important cog in the machine nonetheless. He's played 39 percent of possible defensive snaps this season, recording four total tackles.
The 6-2, 315-pound lineman is also a big reason why the Ravens boast the league's best run defense. Against a bucs team that just rushed for 277 yards last week against the New Orleans Saints, the most by any team in a single game this season, his run-stuffing ability will be missed.
With Washington out again, the Ravens will likely use a four-man defensive line rotation of Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce and Brent Urban like they did against the Commanders. Urban dealt with illness throughout the week, but was a full participant in Saturday's practice and will play on Monday.
The Ravens have already ruled out three players for Monday's game in running back Rasheen Ali, linebacker Malik Hamilton and wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty, the latter of whom is now on injured reserve.
