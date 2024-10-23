Ravens Fighting Steelers for AFC North Crown
The Baltimore Ravens are a wagon right now, no other way to put it.
On Monday night, the Ravens destroyed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 in a case of the final score not reflecting the actual game. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry kept on dominating, the former accounting for 333 total yards and five passing touchdowns and the latter rushing for 169 yards and scoring a receiving touchdown. The defense, which had been struggling early in the season, held the Bucs scoreless for over 30 minutes of game time, and most of the points allowed came in garbage time.
No one wants to play the Ravens right now, which is bad news for their AFC North rivals. Speak of the devil, how did said rivals fare in Week 7?
First off in Sunday's early window, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-14 on the road to pick up their first divisional win of the season, as well as their first win at Huntington Bank Stadium since 2017. Joe Burrow completed 15 of 25 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a solid, yet unspectacular performance. Cincinnati's defense, on the other hand, played quite well and forced two crucial takeaways.
For Cleveland, the main story of this game is the loss of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the second quarter. Watson has struggled throughout his entire time with the Browns save for very brief flashes, and even with his massive contract, it's possbile that he's played his last snap with the team. Either Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who also suffered an injury on Sunday, will be the Browns' quarterback going forward.
In brighter news for the Browns, star running back Nick Chubb played his first game since suffering a gruesome knee injury early last season. The four-time Pro Bowler was limited in his return, but should see more action Sunday's game against Baltimore.
Then on Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New York Jets 37-15 to spoil Davante Adams' debut for Gang Green. Russell Wilson started his first game for Pittsburgh and shook off a slow start to complete 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. The unlikely hero for the Steelers was undrafted rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., who picked off Aaron Rodgers twice to set up two Pittsburgh touchdowns.
The Ravens and Steelers still sit atop the division at 5-2 (Baltimore has the tie-breaker), the Bengals in third at 3-4 and the Browns in the basement at 1-6. Not much change this week, but it sure looks like the AFC North standings of old.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!