Ravens Earn Middling Distinction in OL Ranking
The Baltimore Ravens have been touted as one of the NFL's inner-circle contenders all offseason long, looking to bounce back from their disappointing finish last season with smart drafting, timely contract extensions and clever free agency pickups along the margins.
They're not perfect, though, despite dominating several of the positional rankings that PFF has conducted through the first leg of the summer.
The site published its offensive line rankings on Monday, and it became the rare list to not only leave the Ravens out of the top 10, but the top half entirely. They just missed that cut, coming in at No. 17, well after several of their rival contenders.
This position group hasn't been without its warts in the past, having done just enough to give their talented backfield tandem enough room to operate. "The Ravens' offensive line was a significant concern going into the 2024 season, but the group defied expectations while protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson and opening lanes for running back Derrick Henry," Zoltán Buday wrote.
"Baltimore re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley in free agency, and while he is not the player he once was, his 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 was a reminder of his previous form. Tyler Linderbaum is already among the best centers in the league, especially in run blocking. However, the other three positions might cause problems for Baltimore's offense."
Those potential positions of need include right guard Daniel Faalele and right tackle Roger Rosengarten, two young prospects entering their mid-20s who are asked to become stable forces along the line on the fly in a win-now situation.
The Ravens have gotten where they are by quickly integrating freshly-drafted pieces like Linderbaum into the day one game plan, and they'll need to maintain some of that success within this position group to be able to provide Jackson, Henry and the team with the best chance at taking home the 2026 Lombardi Trophy.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!