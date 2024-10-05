Ravens Given Grim Davante Adams Take
The Baltimore Ravens have been rumored as a potential trade destination for Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, and given the Ravens' dire need for a wide receiver, it makes sense.
However, Bleacher Report's David Kenyon doesn't seem enamored with the fit. At least not from a Fantasy Football perspective.
Kenyon feels that Adams may not exactly get a boatload of touches in Baltimore due to the fact that the Ravens' offense has been largely centered around running back Derrick Henry.
"Bringing in Adams would be a positive for an offense that lacks a consistently dangerous pass-catcher," Kenyon wrote. "From a fantasy perspective, though, Adams is unlikely to waltz in and be a 100-yard weapon each week."
That also begs the question: would Adams be okay with that?
Baltimore has had just one 1,000-yard wide receiver since Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback midway through 2018. That player was Marquise Brown, who logged 1,008 yards in 2021 and then subsequently requested a trade because he was dissatisfied with his role.
The Ravens' offense is not exactly friendly to wide outs, which has led to some wondering if top receivers have actually avoided going to Baltimore.
Adams surely wants to win, but you have to figure that the veteran wants his targets, as well.
The 31-year-old has logged 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games this season (he missed Week 4 due to injury).
Adams began his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers in 2014 and spent eight seasons with the club, making five straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2017 and 2021. During that span, he racked up over 1,300 yards three times.
The Fresno State product was then traded to the Raiders in 2022, where he proceeded to earn another trip to the Pro Bowl in his first season in Vegas.
Adams has posted four straight 1,000-yard campaigns.
