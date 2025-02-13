Ravens Hiring Chiefs Assistant Coach
The Baltimore Ravens are hiring a Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach as prep for the 2025 season gets into full swing.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Ravens are expected to hire Chiefs safeties coach Donald D'Alesio. He had been with Kansas City since 2021, earning two Super Bowls rings in that span. The Chiefs, of course, are coming off a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
D'Alesio, who played safety at Youngstown State, got his start in coaching at his alma mater, eventually becoming the defensive coordinator in 2019. He used this role to propel himself to the SEC, where he joined the LSU Tigers as a defensive analyst in 2020. A year later, the Chiefs hired him as a defensive assistant.
A fast riser at this point in his coaching journey, D'Alesio could now look to work his way up Baltimore's staff. Regardless of what the long-term future holds, he has some talent to work with for next season.
Ravens safeties Kyle Hamilton is coming off an impressive season in which he finished with a career-high 107 total tackles, second on the team only to Roquan Smith (154). He added two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, nine pass breakups and one interception. Additionally, Ar'Darius Washington brings a ton of promise into 2025 after breaking out last season with 64 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, eight pass breakups and two interceptions. He played sparingly during his first three seasons in Baltimore.
The Ravens could also certainly use any insight D'Alesio might have about the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes having gone up against Andy Reid's offense in practice over the past few years. Baltimore will host Kansas City at M&T Bank Stadium next season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!