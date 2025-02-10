NFL Legend Pays Respect to Ravens' Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the textbook definition of a unicorn - i.e. there's no other player like him - in not just the modern NFL, but essentially throughout the league's history.
The 28-year-old is probably the most-dynamic dual-threat quarterback the league has ever seen, as evidenced by him breaking Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback this season. Not only that, but he's blossomed into one of the best passers in the league, even posting the fourth-highest single season passer rating ever in 2024.
Even some of the game's all-time greats recognize how special Jackson truly is.
In an interview with RG, future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees broke down what makes Jackson a one-of-a-kind player.
“Lamar Jackson is a guy who has such a unique skill set,” Brees said. “Because there is no other quarterback that can run like him. You could truly design an offense and a game plan behind his ability to run or his ability to affect how the defense plays the run, just because of the threat that he poses.”
Brees earned 13 Pro Bowl selections, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and Super Bowl XLIV MVP honors throughout his legendary career, so he knows what he's talking about. He's not the first former player to praise Jackson in this manner, but he is among the most-qualified to do so.
While Jackson is still looking to reach the postseason heights that Brees did in 2009, he undoubtedly has the talent to do so, it's just a matter of putting it all together in January.
