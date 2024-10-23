Ravens Well Represented in List of HOF Finalists
The Baltimore Ravens may be relatively young, having become an NFL franchise in 1996, but they already have a fairly rich history.
Not only have the Ravens collected a couple of Super Bowl championships, but they have also had plenty of all-time great players roll through their halls.
Case in point, Baltimore is incredibly well-represented on the list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2025 class.
Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata, Marshal Yanda, Steve McNair, Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith, Ben Coates, Willie Anderson, Erik Williams and Earl Thomas all made the list (h/t Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic).
Of course, many of the players on that list experienced their primes with other franchises, but the fact of the matter is that they still played for the Ravens at some point.
Suggs, Ngata and Yanda are the most notable names on the list given that they resided in Baltimore for most of their NFL careers.
Suggs, an outside linebacker, is the all-time leader in tackles for loss, having racked up 202 throughout his 17-year NFL career. Sixteen of those seasons came with the Ravens. He made seven Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in Baltimore, racking up double-digit sack totals seven times.
Ngata was widely viewed as one of the best defensive tackles of his era and made five straight Pro Bowls with the Ravens between 2009 and 2013.
Then there is Yanda, who may not have been a big name, but was one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL during his playing days between 2007 and 2019, all of which came in Baltimore. He made eight trips to the Pro Bowl and notched First-Team All-Pro honors twice.
The Ravens are sure to add even more players to the Hall of Fame list in the future, as quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry appear to be sure-fire Canton entries down the line.
And who knows? Perhaps Baltimore will add yet another star by the NFL trade deadline.
