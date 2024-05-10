Raven Country

Ravens TE Praises 'Electric' Offense

The Baltimore Ravens are getting better on the offensive side of the ball.

The Baltimore Ravens had the top defense in the NFL last season and the sixth-best offense. However, the team failed to show up when it mattered most, posting just 10 points in their AFC Championship loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That being said, the Ravens took it upon themselves to improve the offense this offseason, both internally and externally.

"It's electric. Not only do you have Lamar [Jackson] in the backfield, you have Derrick Henry," Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely said on "Up & Adams" on Thursday. "You have All-Pro Mark Andrews ... you also have our great receivers like Zay [Flowers] and [Rashod] Bateman, and then also you have me. You have to worry about anybody at any point in time going the distance.”

Opposing defensive coordinators will certainly have fits this season trying to draw up a game plan against the Ravens offense with all of the weapons in the arsenal. Adding Henry in there is a big addition, and he's expected to take the team to another level. However, there also needs to be some internal growth from players returning from last season.

If Jackson can continue to play at an MVP level, while Flowers and Likely take leaps in their second and third season, respectively, there will be even more improvement. And then adding in healthy seasons from Bateman and Andrews could vault the Ravens into the NFL's top offense.

