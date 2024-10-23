Ravens CB Returns To Practice
The Baltimore Ravens have opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, the team announced Wednesday.
Armour-Davis, a 2022 fourth-round pick from Alabama, suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys and went on injured reserve shortly after. The good news is that he's coming back as soon as possible, as players on injured reserve miss a minimum of four games.
His return comes at a perfect time as well. The Ravens are a bit banged up in the secondary, with Marlon Humphrey's status in question for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins also sustained minor injuries in Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though they likely won't miss time. The return of Armour-Davis and nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet, who has yet to play this season, should be a nice boost for a secondary that has played below expectations this season.
Through 15 career games, Armour-Davis has 14 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended. In coverage, he's allowed 15 completions on 16 targets for 255 yards and two touchdowns, though the vast majority of that comes from his rookie season.
Additionally, the Ravens opened the 21-day practice window for second-year running back Keaton Mitchell on Wednesday. Mitchell impressed in his rookie year and averaged over eight yards per carry, but suffered a gruesome knee injury late in the season. With him soon back in the fold, the Ravens' league-best rushing attack (210.9 yards per game) will be even more dangerous.
The Ravens' first injury report of the week releases later Wednesday.
