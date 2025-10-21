Ravens Veteran Considered Unsung Hero
There haven't been many constants to speak of on the 2025 Baltimore Ravens. Many of the players who've proven themselves to be productive NFL contributors have slipped this season, whether that be due to how they're being utilized or how their aging, battered bodies are responding to the game, and that's resulted in the once-proud Ravens looking like a shell of themselves this season.
The fans haven't had much to enjoy in watching their team stumble to a 1-5 record, as they've spat up on themselves in every potentially-challenging matchup and have only continued losing parts along the way. Lamar Jackson could bring the team back to prominence upon his return from injury, but a portion of the fan base has already lost trust in this particular squad.
ESPN's pool of insiders made it a point to toss in their personal nominations for an unsung role player for every team, and Ravens specialist Jamison Hensley gave a shoutout to one of the few players who's quietly done his job and gone about his business in Justice Hill.
Justice Hill Contributing to Ravens Behind Derrick Henry
"Derrick Henry is the headliner of the Ravens backfield, but Hill is the go-to back in passing situations," he wrote. "He is a trusted pass protector and a capable pass catcher. Since 2023, Hill is tied for third on the Ravens with 88 receptions. He also averages 9.4 yards after the catch, which is the most by a Baltimore player with at least 50 catches since 2023. General manager Eric DeCosta has even called Hill 'one of the unsung heroes' on the team."
There likely wasn't much competition for Hensley to think of on a team that's plummeted to the No. 26 spot on ESPN's power ranking entering Week 8, but Hill's effectively played the role of the backup running back without anyone having to question his effort level or how he's being deployed.
His 14.7 yards per game lines up with his production last season, when he was similarly handcuffed behind Henry. The years of working in tandem with players like Gus Edwards were over; Hill was clearly a step below the future Hall of Famer, and continued producing yards all the same.
Henry hasn't been quite as consistent this season, suffering from a flimsy offensive line that's collapsing the same holes he'd grown used to, making his backup's reliability that much more welcome. Hill is only getting 2.8 carries a game, the lowest he's seen since 2020, but his 24 yards per contest on the occasional downfield target have made for a great short-gain release valve for the elevated benchwarmers who've tried holding down the fort for Jackson.
He may not be as effective of a battering ram as Henry is, but the Ravens appreciate any steady presences they can get. Hill's been good in his role this season, and even with this much chaos surrounding Baltimore's situation, that won't go unnoticed.
