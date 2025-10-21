Defensive Support Expected to Headline Ravens' Draft Needs
Six weeks has to be a record for the fastest that fans of the Baltimore Ravens have started looking ahead to the upcoming NFL Draft, having grown accustomed to churning out regular season wins and focusing on their optimistic goals for the present.
Lamar Jackson-led teams have never fallen in this deep of a rut before, though, and their 1-5 record has broken their once-tense audience. Their playoff hopes aren't completely dashed, with 11 guaranteed games remaining on the Ravens' schedule, but this group will require a win streak for the ages to win back the heart of Baltimore, and they've shown no such fight thus far.
While Jackson looks to complete his recovery and return to the starting lineup, the rest of the team has questioned everything. Head coach John Harbaugh is coming off as less inspirational than ever to the frustrated fans, who are dying for a change involving their various underwhelming position groups. The hyped-up defensive backs aren't stopping anyone, and while their defensive line is suffering from a similar issue on the ground, Jackson's protectors are letting any potential pressure-appliers through and into the quarterback's pocket.
The Ravens' lone win has them with the fifth-best odds in the next draft cycle, and with this team looking as broken as it has without Jackson, that's where plenty of Baltimore is already looking towards. NFL.com highlighted their biggest draft needs, and there was a clear emphasis on bolstering their defense with defensive linemen, edge rushers and cornerbacks each receiving shoutouts.
"Even before all the injuries set in, Baltimore’s defense was playing well under expectations," Chad Reuter wrote. "While it's not the unit’s only problem, the lack of a consistent pass rush has clearly been an issue -- one GM Eric DeCosta will need to address in April’s draft."
Baltimore's need for cornerbacks is especially disappointing considering how much positive attention their new rotation of Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander received entering the fall. What many assumed would be their deepest position group has been ravaged by injuries, an unfortunately predictable outcome for the aging core, and they're in need of some young talent to support Wiggins.
Some more big bodies up front also couldn't hurt, with the team's front office already sending their own former high-drafted prospect in Odafe Oweh packing in exchange for more safety help. They're frightening opposing quarterbacks as infrequently as anyone in the league, with their pass-rush looking particularly sluggish between the older vets and the unproven pieces each looking under-qualified for the hefty roles asked of them.
There's almost an overwhelming amount of critiques to dish on the 2025 Ravens, with offensive line help and a tight end replacement each getting highly-understandable shoutouts from Reuter. There's still a sliver of time left to straighten out and save the season, but help can't come fast enough for this team.
