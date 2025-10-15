Ravens Expected to Try Upgrading Both Lines
For as close to one of the NFL's most complete teams as the Baltimore Ravens looked entering the regular season, their team-wide showing through the first six weeks has left the organization with plenty of problems to focus on solving moving forward.
Their Week 7 bye couldn't have arrived at a better time, with the former contenders suffering one of the worst wallops of the season's early going in falling to all five of the presumed-playoff teams they've been matched up against thus far. It's one thing to have suffered their particularly-nasty injury wave, but they weren't a well-executing team even before the absences started mounting.
Lamar Jackson's troublesome hamstring kept him from directing the usually-pinpoint offense, with their scoring going into an immediate tailspin when he went down in Week 4. He was struggling to keep stride with the defense as it was, and losing their best weapon only exacerbated the lack of pressure that their pass-rush was applying and how easy their offensive line was to penetrate.
The team will only go as far as Jackson takes them, something that management seems acutely aware of in attempting to ready the roster for his post-bye week return. But there are no shortage of other positional departments that could use their own pushes in the right directions.
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic honed on the offensive line questions, as they're who everyone will look to to keep Jackson safe and productive going forward.
"I know Harbaugh said he was considering O-line changes before Week 6, and nothing changed," Zrebiec wrote. "But it wasn't hard to detect the frustration in his comments after Sunday's game about that goal-line sequence, and again during his comments Monday.
"Heading into Week 6, I would have probably told you that I thought [right guard Daniel] Faalele was playing better than [left guard] Andrew Vorhees. However, Vorhees was much better against the Los Angeles Rams. I'd be moderately surprised if Ben Cleveland and/or Corey Bullock weren't given a shot to start after the bye."
The Ravens' defensive line can still use work, and that's a portion of the roster that the front office has already shown a willingness to tinker with mid-season. They sent Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Charges in exchange for more safety help in the form of Alohi Gilman, bolstering some of their dfensive activity in the midfield while sapping from their already-weak edge rushing room. They'll have to find someone else to fill in the gaps in Oweh's place, but the question remains as to whether the front office will find the right move before the season's over.
"I'd be surprised when this season is over if General Manager Eric DeCosta doesn't acknowledge that he didn't add enough in the trenches. And I'd absolutely expect that to be a focus this offseason and primarily in the draft," Zrebiec concluded.
