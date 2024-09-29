Ravens Star Amazed By Bills QB Josh Allen
The Baltimore Ravens are set for a big-time Sunday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills.
Both teams are expected to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the AFC. This game has the potential to be one of the best of the season.
Lamar Jackson facing off against Josh Allen is must-watch football. With that in mind, the Ravens will have their work cut out for them slowing down Allen. They know the kind of playmaking he's capable of producing.
Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore's star safety, spoke out about Allen. He opened up about Allen's ability to escape and create plays.
“It’s his belief that he’s going to make a play out of nothing. If somebody misses a block, he can escape out of a sack. He can escape a DB or a D-lineman, and then roll to his left and fire the ball 60 yards downfield on a rope.”
Hamilton also spoke out about how this game gives the Ravens a huge opportunity to prove that they're a legitimate contender.
“I think this week is a great week to prove ourselves, but it’s also every week in this league. I think it’s [about] us more so being consistent out here in practice and carrying over to the field with communication, execution [and] all that stuff, which I know we’re more than capable of.”
Baltimore will have to find a way to put pressure on Allen. They will also have to hold their containment to not allow the Bills' star quarterback to get outside the pocket and utilize his playmaking ability.
Tonight's game will be a tough test for the Ravens, but it's one they embrace.
Hopefully, the defense is up for the challenge. Allen is also more than capable of turning the football over if opposing defenses put pressure on him and play well in coverage. Baltimore will be looking to create a turnover or two to give the advantage to their offense.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the Ravens look this evening. A win would once again push them forward to being a nationally recognized Super Bowl contender.
