Ravens Star Kyle Hamilton Suffers Head Injury
Baltimore Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton picked up a new injury in Week 13's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
While battling Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert on a route, Hamilton immediately went down to the field in some obvious pain. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Hamilton headed straight to the blue medical tent on the sidelines. The Ravens announced shortly after that Hamilton is questionable to return while he gets evaluated for a concussion.
Hamilton suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 but he's now dealing with something new. In Week 11, he was evaluated for a concussion in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He admitted he was "scared" when suffering the injury against the Bengals.
"I saw the video; I think he clipped me. I don't know," Hamilton said. "I just felt pain, and I was initially scared, because I heard everybody talk about how when you get an Achilles [injury] it feels like you get stepped on or something like that. So, I felt – I think – me stepping on his foot, but luckily it wasn't anything like that."
UPDATE: Hamilton re-entered the game after being evaluated by medical staff in the locker room.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!