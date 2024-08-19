Ravens' Lamar Jackson Explains Excitement for New RB
Baltimore Ravens fans aren't the only ones excited to see their new dynamic backfield in action when the regular season begins.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is among those who can't wait to see how the backfield looks with him and running back Derrick Henry and spoke about that excitement during Baltimore's 13-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.
"It's hard to explain," Jackson said. "That guy is different. [He's] a fast, huge physical guy I can't wait until the games start and we can show the world what we're capable of."
Baltimore already had the league's best rushing attack last season, averaging 156.5 yards per game. If the Ravens' offensive line can maintain the level of success it had last season with three new starters, Jackson and Henry will have a chance to be among the league's best rushing duos.
Henry, a former All-Pro, Offensive Player of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler, ran for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and did so behind a Tennessee Titans offensive line that was 21st in run-block win rate, according to ESPN Analytics. The Ravens offensive line was fifth in run-block win rate last season. Henry, 30, has run for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in five of his last six seasons.
Baltimore signed Henry to a two-year $16 million deal this offseason.
Jackson, the reigning MVP, has been one of the league's best running quarterbacks since entering the league in 2018. The 27-year-old two-time MVP has run for at least 700 yards every year since his rookie season and his five rushing touchdowns last season were his most since 2020.
The Ravens face a stiff test in their season-opener in the back-to-back Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. If Jackson and Henry can get off to a great start, that would put the league on notice and give plenty of reason to be excited about.
