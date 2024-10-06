Ravens Star CB Spotted in Walking Boot After Game
The Baltimore Ravens were able to pull off a wild Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In a back-and-forth game with plenty of drama, they got the job done with a 41-38 win in overtime.
Unfortunately, the win may have come at a cost.
As shared by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey left the locker room with a boot on his foot.
Humphrey is one of the biggest driving forces behind the Baltimore defenses. If he is forced to miss time, it would be a massive blow for the team.
So far this season in five games, Humphrey has racked up 21 total tackles, two interceptions, and five defended passes. He has been a big-time playmaker in addition to being a good cover corner.
Looking ahead at the next games on the schedule, the Ravens will need Humphrey back on the field. The Washington Commanders' offense has been red-hot, as has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If he ends up missing those games, they will have a much tougher time keeping those offenses in check.
At this point in time, there is no use speculating about how long or whether Humphrey will miss time. Until there is official word on what the injury is and what his status will be moving forward, we'll hold our opinions.
While there is major concern about Humphrey, the win was huge. Baltimore moved to 3-2 on the season and came through with a huge division win over the Bengals.
They have won three straight games and have looked very good doing it. Today's game was a hard-fought win and there were some major mistakes that could have made it go the other way, but the Ravens stuck with it and came out with the win.
When more updates come about Humphrey, we'll make sure to have them for you.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!