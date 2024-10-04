Ravens Getting Massive Impact From Unsung Hero
Before the 2024 season began, where Patrick Ricard would fit into the offense was among the team's more pressing questions.
After playing sparingly during the Ravens' 0-2 start, Ricard's role grew exponentially over the next two weeks. The results? Baltimore running the ball down the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills' throats and going 2-0.
Even with the uncertainty Ricard faced leading into the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in the Ravens' 300-pound fullback being ready for whenever his number was called and praised his play over the last two weeks.
"Pat [Ricard] understands his role," Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday. You mentioned maybe not knowing what the role was going to be, but it probably was what the role was going to be there, because you knew what his role was going to be if he was here, and that's the one that you see. He's doing it at a very high level – the last two weeks especially have been ramped up for Pat, and he just creates another dimension that defense have to deal [with]."
Through the first two weeks of the season, the Ravens averaged 168 rushing yards per game and ran for two touchdowns and Ricard played just 22.4 percent of the team's offensive snaps. In their wins over the Cowboys and Bills, Baltimore averaged 272.5 yards per game, scored five rushing touchdowns and Ricard played 55.8 percent of the team's offensive snaps.
Getting back to running the ball with the two-headed monster of quarterback Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry has gotten the Ravens back on track, but Ricard's impact can't be understated. On some of Henry's biggest runs, Ricard was at the point of attack and creating the opening for the 6-foot-3 running back.
There's no diminishing the importance of Ricard to the Baltimore offense. If they continue to lean on the running game and find success, odds are Ricard will be at the heart of it.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!