Ravens Named Great Fit for Star WR
The Baltimore Ravens have made few splashes this offseason and were largely quiet at the height of the free agency period. They signed former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal, which gives them a very good trio of Hopkins, Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman for Lamar Jackson to throw the ball to. Aside from that, there have been no huge additions to the Ravens' roster. That could change, though, if one analyst is proven correct.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports recently went through potential fits for free agent star receiver Keenan Allen, and he labeled the Ravens as a team that would make sense to bring in the 10,000-yard receiver.
"The Ravens don’t necessarily need another wide receiver, but it would be helpful for their Super Bowl quest," Palacios writes. "Baltimore is always close to an appearance in the big game, and could give this roster the complete package. No one should forget Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, as these four could be the super team to keep the Ravens competitive for one full season."
While Allen will be 33 when the season begins, he proved in 2024 that he is more than capable of being a reliable target. He was a safety blanket for Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears, catching 70 passes and seven touchdowns in 15 games during his lone season in Chicago.
The six-time Pro Bowler put together a fantastic career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. From 2017-21, he was a Pro Bowl selection every year. He has five seasons of 100+ receptions and over 11,000 yards for his career. While he may not be a No. 1 target anymore, landing in Baltimore would let him fit in a specialized role among the other stars they currently have in place, which could end up benefitting both he and the Ravens as a whole.
