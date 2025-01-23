Ravens CB Reflects on Rookie Season
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins has officially completed his rookie season in the NFL. Despite some ups and downs, 2024 was an individual success for the first-round pick and should have Ravens fans excited for what's to come.
After the 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional, Wiggins reflected on his rookie year.
"Beginning of the season, just a lot of PIs, but going deep into the season, I started getting better," Wiggins said, per the team's X page. "Just getting comfortable. I feel I'm comfortable enough going to my next season. I'm ready to go. so just really getting stronger and getting my weight up. I feel like that's a big part of my game, just getting stronger tremendously. I feel like my strength just taking on NFL guys, I'm not getting bullied around like folks said I was at the beginning of the season."
Baltimore selected Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finishes his rookie season (regular and post) with 17 appearances and eight starts while posting 39 total tackles, one forced fumble, 13 pass breakups and an interception that he returned 26 yards for a touchdown in Week 18's win over the Cleveland Browns.
Wiggins saw limited action in Week 1's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs before being involved in a car accident and sitting out for Week 2's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He bounced back the following week a registered a forced fumble of CeeDee Lamb in a road win over the Dallas Cowboys. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave him some big-time praise after that victory.
"Nate [Wiggins] competed really hard out there," Harbaugh said. "That was a learning game for Nate, probably. He had some really good plays – he knocked that ball out down there [in the red zone when the Cowboys were] going in [to try and score] – that was a massive play for us. I'm so proud of him for that."
