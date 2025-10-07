Ravens Officially Hit Rock Bottom?
The Baltimore Ravens are 1-4 after their Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans at home.
The 44-10 thrashing was the Ravens' worst loss to date, giving them one of the worst records in the league through five weeks. It's far from where the Ravens expected to be, but linebacker Kyle Van Noy is focused on ensuring things don't get worse.
"Well, we are 1-4, and I don't ever think it'll be a rock-bottom [point]. It could if it keeps going this way," Van Noy said.
"I just think we have good enough players that all it takes is literally one play to change it, one win to change the momentum. Somebody has got to do it, and believe that they're going to do it, and continue to show up and work. As a group, I will say, guys are working; we're not, not working, we're not, not trying. We just have to play better. That's as simple as I can get and [we need to] take accountability, too, for not playing well."
The loss was the second-worst for the Ravens since hiring John Harbaugh as head coach in 2008 and the 1-4 record is the worst for the franchise since they moved to Baltimore in 1996.
It's certainly far from where the expectations were at the beginning of the season. In order to move past it, the Ravens have to put their heads down and get back to work.
"I think that's a question [where] you can always say you can do better, right? I could practice [and] everyone could do their job a little bit better, right? We just have to find those ways to do things better," Van Noy said.
"I think [in] practice, [with] what we're doing, we can all get better to hopefully get better for that being in the game. I wouldn't sit here and say we don't practice hard. We practice just as hard or harder than anybody in the league. It's just not turning over to the football field. It's not a production that the fans deserve and a production that we're happy about, clearly. I'm pissed."
With a game against the Los Angeles Rams on the horizon in Week 6, the Ravens will face another tough opponent.
It won't be easy to get back on track, especially if the injuries continue to derail the roster. However, it just takes one good week of practice and a strong game to return to form, so the Ravens will strive for that this week.
