Ravens Pro Bowler Named Most Underpaid Player
The Baltimore Ravens have a variety of talen on their roster in the form of both veterans and young rising stars on rookie deals. Lamar Jackson is the engine that makes Baltimore go, but they took a massive step forward in the run game in 2024 due to Derrick Henry being added to the backfield.
The Ravens led the NFL in total offense and in rushing yards per game in 2024, averaging just under 188 yards on the ground each week. And while Jackson and Henry get the lion's share of the credit for the offense's dynamic attack, and they should, the guys up front also deserve a fair amount of love and attention that they don't always get. The best member of their interior is former first-round pick at center Tyler Linderbaum.
The Iowa product earned the fourth-highest run blocking grade in the league, per PFF. In terms of pass protection, he didn't allow a sack either. His play has earned him two Pro Bowl appearances in each of the last two seasons, becoming one of the top centers in the NFL.
In a recent list for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon went through each team and picked out their most underpaid player, landing on Linderbaum for Baltimore.
"Linderbaum and Kyle Hamilton are both key Ravens who are underpaid as critical first-round picks from 2022," Gagnon writes. "Both are 24 years old and already perennial Pro Bowlers, but we’ll go with Lamar Jackson’s steady center as he makes a little less ($3.3 million per year, versus $4.1 million for Hamilton)."
With Linderbaum, and Hamilton for that matter, both on their rookie deals, long-term extensions will all but certainly be coming their way. The pair of young stars have become pillars for the Ravens and their big money deals will come soon enough.
