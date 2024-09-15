Ravens vs Raiders: How to Watch, Stream, Listen
It's been a long 10 days for the Baltimore Ravens, but they're finally back on the field Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in their first home game of the season on Sunday.
Both teams are looking for their first win of the season on Sunday. Of course, the Ravens lost 27-20 against the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion to open the NFL season on Sept. 5. Three days later, the Raiders lost 22-10 against Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers, though not without some chippiness late in the game. Now, Las Vegas faces John Harbaugh, Jim's older brother, in a hostile environment in Baltimore.
With just hours before kickoff, here's how to follow along live with all the action.
Date: Sept. 15, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium
Regional TV: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)
National Radio: SiriusXM Radio Ch. 85 or 225
These two teams haven't played since Week 1 of 2021, when the Raiders came back to win a 33-27 overtime thriller in the first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. Baltimore leads the all-time series 9-4, including a postseason win in 2000.
For the Ravens, a team with clear Super Bowl aspirations, this game is far more important than it may appear. Baltimore's early-season schedule is brutal, and after starting 0-1, getting in the win column is a necessity. Las Vegas may be the easiest opponent of this opening stretch, but that doesn't mean it will be a cake walk.
The Ravens have an outstanding 13-3 record in home openers under John Harbaugh, including seven wins in their last eight home openers. Las Vegas posted an 0-4 record in the Eastern time zone last season, and dealing with a hungry Baltimore team will be very tough. Ultimately, though, it's up to the Ravens to go out there and earn their first win of the year.
