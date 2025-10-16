Ravens' Biggest Trade Deadline Need Revealed
The post-bye week Baltimore Ravens could greatly benefit from some fresh faces upon their return to action.
They'll need some attempts at change, having spent the last several weeks preaching the need for alterations as their season gradually spun out of control. There's several areas of improvement worth concerning over, but unlike their quarterback situation, there isn't a superstar like Lamar Jackson waiting to come back from an injury and take over.
They're now granted a week and a half to pick up the pieces and salvage their season, and they have their work cut out for them in attempting to escape a 1-5 hole. The rapidly-approaching trade deadline sits under a month away on Nov. 4, and even with the troublesome group of offensive linemen they've assorted, their biggest need is growing increasingly clear along the defensive line.
"Kudos to the Ravens for holding an explosive Rams offense to 17 points. Given the state of things in Baltimore, that's an accomplishment. However, the defense remains in a bad way; the trade for Alohi Gilman did help the back end, but the front seven still can't generate pressure. Per Next Gen Stats, the Ravens earned six QB pressures total against Matthew Stafford -- for comparison, consider that Jared Verse matched that on his own.
"Inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan led the way with three QBPs, while Kyle Van Noy, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Travis Jones, Mike Green and Brent Urban combined for zero pressures. If the losses continue to mount after the Week 7 bye and Lamar Jackson's return, the Ravens could become sellers in a reboot year."
They're already short-staffed as is, having traded regular rotational edge-rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers last week in acquiring Gilman. He was one of the few young pieces the Ravens had along that line with any high-end potential, but failed to answer the team's expectations during his shortened stint on the roster.
Van Noy's already burdened with more than he should be at 34-years-old, having notched 12.5 sacks a season ago to soak up expectations as one of their most dependable pass-rushers. Prospects like Ojabo and Green haven't lived up to their billing, and the Ravens will need more win-now contributors if they have any prayers of returning to the postseason. They've already shown a willingness to collaborate with league-wide peers in moving Oweh, so don't expect the front office to suddenly get complacent.
