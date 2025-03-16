DeAndre Hopkins Shares High Expectations for Ravens Big Three
The Baltimore Ravens already had one of the NFL's best scoring offenses, averaging 30.4 points per game in 2024. Now with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, they hope they can put even more points on the board in 2025.
Even in a down season by his standards, Hopkins still had five touchdowns last season and added another in Super Bowl LIX with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 32-year-old should slot in as the Ravens' No. 2 receiver, and he should be a definite upgrade in that role.
Hopkins now forms a trio of superstars with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, and the question is: how much can they score? While Hopkins doesn't have a definitive answer, he does expect the three of them to find the end zone a lot next season.
"Hopefully enough to win a lot of games and win the games we need to win," Hopkins told reporters at Friday's introductory press conference. "I don't have a number, but hopefully more than a little bit."
Jackson and Henry both had incredible seasons in 2024. The former had a career-high 41 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns, while the latter had 16 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. Maybe it's unreasonable to expect them to hit those insane highs again in 2025, but they should be some of the best players at their positions once again.
While Hopkins' 2024 season was more of a struggle, he did get to play in the Super Bowl, which neither Jackson or Henry can say yet. He also played on a Tennessee Titans team that ended up getting the No. 1 overall pick after trading him away, so he brings a unique perspective that not many other Ravens players can.
"Obviously, I started off in Tennessee and then went to Kansas City, so I had the best of both worlds. Being with a team that wasn't a contender and then going to a team like Kansas City who obviously – we played in the Super Bowl," Hopkins said. "[I have] a lot of lessons that I can give to a lot of players. Especially, on this team, being in the [Divisional playoff] game that they were in last year – almost about to basically play us [in Kansas City] – but almost doesn't get it done in the NFL.
"I felt like I can give a lot – especially to this receivers group and guys in the locker room as well. I'm pretty sure there are some guys who've played in the Super Bowl [or] might have won a Super Bowl here, but for myself, if someone asks, obviously I'm here to help and make everyone better."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!