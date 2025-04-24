Ravens Select Guard in Final First Round Mock Draft
The Athletic put together its final first-round NFL Mock Draft, and the Baltimore Ravens were projected to address an obvious need.
With the 27th overall selection in the first round, the Ravens were projected to select Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
In 'The Beast,' The Athletic draft expert Dane Brugler's excellent draft guide and database, Booker ranks as the No. 1 overall draft prospect at the guard position.
"If the Ravens are on the clock and Booker, safeties Nick Emmanwori and Malaki Starks, inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell and cornerback Jahdae Barron are all available, general manager Eric DeCosta will be looking to trade back four or five spots, knowing one of those guys will still fall to Baltimore," Jeff Zrebiec wrote.
"My phone, however, didn’t ring. Booker is a plug-and-play guard with Pro Bowl potential. He’s a mauler in the run game and fits the Ravens’ style perfectly. It was tough to bypass one of the safeties, but this draft class features some very good Day 2 options. This draft is about solidifying the trenches for Baltimore."
At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Booker is a classic top-end guard out of Tuscaloosa, a physically dominant and technically sound lineman. He's the type of prospect Nick Saban churned out regularly during his tenure at Alabama, a former five-star recruit out of a national powerhouse and recruiting goldmine in IMG Academy.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Booker became a full-time starter in Year Two. Facing the best of the SEC, he immediately proved more than capable of handling some of college football's best defensive linemen as an underclassman.
Although Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas, Tate Ratledge from Georgia, Miles Frazier out of LSU, and others create decent competition for the top guard in the 2025 NFL Draft, many believe it's Booker on top.
