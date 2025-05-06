Ravens Sever Last Tie to Super Bowl Team
The Baltimore Ravens' decision to release Justin Tucker on Monday afternoon marks the end of an era in more ways than one.
On his own, Tucker was the most-accurate kicker in NFL history throughout his 13 years in Baltimore, making 89.1 percent of his field goal attempts. The end of his time in Baltimore was very messy both on and off the field, but how good he was at his peak is undeniable, and he has the accolades to prove it.
In the big picture, though, there's an entirely different meaning to the phrase "end of an era."
More than a decade since their victory in Super Bowl XLVII, the Ravens have said goodbye to almost every member of that legendary 2012 squad. Ray Lewis retired immediately after the game, Joe Flacco lasted for a few more seasons until Lamar Jackson replaced him, but through it all, Tucker stayed as the last remaining tie to that championship team. Until now, that is.
Indeed, with the release of Tucker, the Ravens have now cut ties with the last remaining player from their 2012 championship squad. That team is still arguably the best in franchise history, so it hurts to say goodbye to the last remaining tie to it, even if it was ultimately a necessary move.
This offseason, 16 different Baltimore-area massage therapists came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against Tucker during sessions. The alleged incidents took place between 2012, Tucker's rookie season and of course when the Ravens won the Super Bowl, and 2016. Tucker has denied any wrongdoing and described the allegations as "unequivocally false."
The Ravens previously said they would wait for the NFL to conclude its investigation before making any roster decisions. General manager Eric DeCosta described the move as a "football decision" in a statement on Monday.
With Tucker now gone, the Ravens will hope to begin a new era with rookie Tyler Loop at kicker. Of course, they'll also continue their push for a new championship to cherish.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!