Controversial Former Ravens RB Lands High School Coaching Job
More than a decade after his playing career came to a controversial end, former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice is getting back into football on the coaching side of things.
On Friday, Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore named Rice the head coach of its junior varsity (JV) football team.
Rice, 38, played for the Ravens from 2008-13, and was one of the league's top running backs in that time. In 92 games, the Rutgers product and former second-round pick rushed for 6,180 yards and 37 touchdowns, which ranks second in team history in both categories. He also helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 over the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for 306 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games that year.
However, Rice's playing career is almost an afterthought compared to how it ended.
In September of 2014, a video surfaced of Rice physically attacking his then-fiancee, Janay Palmer, in an Atlantic City, New Jersey, elevator. He was previously indicted for aggravated assault and suspended as a result, but the new footage forced the Ravens to release him after severe public backlash, and effectively ended his playing career as a result.
Charges against Rice were later dropped after he agreed to court-supervised counseling. He has also spent several years as a motivational speaker, addressing high school and college students on domestic violence while using his own experience as a warning.
Rice has previously coached multiple youth football teams, and he was recently a running backs coach at New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, which is his alma mater.
The Ravens have slowly begun to welcome Rice back, even having him as their Legend of the Game against the Miami Dolphins back in December of 2023.
