Former Ravens DT Blasts Bengals' Joe Burrow
The AFC North rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals remains hot as ever even with the 2025 offseason underway.
During a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, former Ravens defensive tackle Chris Canty delivered a bold take on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Likely influenced by the bright of television, Canty might need to rethink this one.
"He's not an elite quarterback," Canty said of Burrow. "We got to get out of this thing where we want to anoint everybody an elite quarterback. I'm just saying, we can't give the runner-up, to the runner-up to the runner-up elite quarterback status. There ain't but three spots on the medal stand. ... The fourth-place guy doesn't get acknowledgement, and that's where I'm at with the Joe Burrow of it all."
Take a look at the full clip:
Though Canty had himself a successful NFL career, it doesn't seem like he'll have a lengthy career in media with wild statements such as this. After the individual season he just had, calling Burrow anything but elite is foolish, regardless of Canty's reasoning.
While nearly carrying the Bengals to the playoffs, Burrow finished the 2024 regular season with league-leading marks in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) while tossing just nine interceptions. He did this despite being sacked 48 times, tied for the fourth-most among quarterbacks during the regular season.
Some might argue that Canty has a point when it come to the "medal stand" argument. Sure, the word "elite" tends to get thrown around in sports, but with the numbers he just put up this season, Burrow obviously qualifes even if he's still fourth in line behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.
Canty, originally a fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2005 NFL Draft, won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants in 2011. He joined the Ravens in 2013 and played three seasons for Baltimore, starting 33 of 35 regular-season games while posting 82 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven pass breakups.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!