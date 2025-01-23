Former Ravens RB Named CPOY Finalist
The Baltimore Ravens will be well represented at NFL Honors on Feb. 6 thanks to quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry both being named finalists for Offensive Player of the Year with Jackson also being tabbed a finalist for MVP.
The star-studded duo will be joined by a former Raven at the award ceremony, as Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins was named one of five finalists for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award after putting together the best season of his career following a string of injuries.
He joins a group of finalists that also includes Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Dobbins said on the Up & Adams Show that he told New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers his desire to beat him out for the award. Rodgers, who was coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, was not named a finalist after the Jets finished with a 5-12 record.
"I told his butt - Hey, I'm gonna comeback and I'm actually gonna beat you for Comeback Player of the Year ... I beat him to the rehab facility everyday," Dobbins said.
The Ravens selected Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played 15 games as a rookie while posting 134 carries for 805 yards and nine touchdowns along with 18 catches for 120 yards.
However, he tore his ACL in the preseason the following year and missed all of 2021. Dobbins then played eight games (eight starts) in 2022 but missed time due to another knee injury.
The injury issues continued for Dobbins, who tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Despite the string of ailments, the Chargers signed Dobbins to a one-year, $1.61 million deal this past offseason.
He finished his first year in L.A. with 11 starts in 13 games while tallying career-high marks in carries (195) and rushing yards (905) while tying his single-season career high of nine touchdowns. He added 32 grabs for 153 yards.
