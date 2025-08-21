Insider Reveals Ravens' Record Projection
The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to return to the top of the AFC in the upcoming season.
After finishing with the No. 1 seed in the 2023 season, the Ravens fell to No. 3 in 2024. However, Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr thinks the Ravens will be back on top in 2025 with a 12-5 record.
"This is a season of erasing the “almost” game. This defined Baltimore’s year in 2024, with critical games against the Chiefs and Bills, among others, ending up as losses because of some wayward toe placement or flubbed catch," Orr wrote.
"From what I understand, Lamar Jackson has taken another massive leap this offseason in terms of leadership—an overlooked platitude that could, in my mind, end up as the ingredient to close critical early-season games against Buffalo and Detroit. This schedule doesn’t appear as much of a gantlet when you take into account that Baltimore has one of the easiest slates in terms of travel. Still, back-to-back road games against the Packers and Steelers to finish the season will loom large. Both of those teams will be homing in on a playoff spot and will need wins to close the year."
Ravens Projected For No. 1 Seed
Normally, teams need to win more than 12 games to claim the top seed in the AFC, but Orr believes that won't be the case in the upcoming season.
Orr has the Kansas City Chiefs at 11-6 and the Buffalo Bills at 12-5, but the Ravens will walk away with a Week 1 victory to secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
In fact, Orr has the Ravens going 5-1 before their Week 7 bye, with the Chiefs appearing as their only loss. Coming out of the bye, Orr has the Ravens winning six of their next seven with the Minnesota Vikings coming out on top in a battle of purple teams.
The Ravens will go into the final four weeks of the season with an 11-2 record, but losses in three of their final four games will have them stumbling into the playoffs.
Home field advantage is important for the Ravens as it was a big reason behind their elimination last season, so Baltimore should be gunning for wins all year long.
