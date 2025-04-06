NASCAR Team Pokes Fun at Ravens QB After Controversy
The trademark dispute between Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. may be over, but the aftermath of it is still unfolding.
Earlier this week, Jackson filed a notice of opposition against Earnhardt, arguing that the racing icon's attempts to trademark a stylized version of the No. 8 infringed on his trademark rights. The two-time MVP has trademarked brands such as "ERA 8 by Lamar Jackson," and he argued that Earnhardt using his No. 8 would confuse consumers.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office didn't seem to buy Jackson's argument, though. On Friday, Earnhardt announced on social media that he has secured the rights to use the stylized No. 8 that he had on his car during his racing days.
Still, the sports world doesn't forget easily.
On Saturday morning, NASCAR team RFK Racing posted a picture of Brad Keselowski and Chris Buecscher's cars with a caption that featured a not-so-subtle jab at Jackson.
"Excited to have Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen numbers on the cars this weekend," RFK Racing wrote.
Keselowski drives a Ford a ford with the No. 6, the same number that Mayfield wears with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buecsher, on the other hand, drives a Mustang with the No. 17, the same number that Allen wears with the Buffalo Bills.
In other words, the racing team is poking fun at Jackson for arguing that a football player, or any athlete, can claim an entire number for themselves.
This also wasn't Jackson's first trademark dispute. Last year, he tried to block Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman from trademarking a similar No. 8 icon, using mostly the same arguments he did against Earnhardt. Jackson declined to comment on the situation when asked during training camp.
"We're going to keep it [about] football," Jackson told reporters. "We're going to keep this about football. That's outside noise. We're sticking with [talking about training] camp, football, and that's it."
