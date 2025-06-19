Only One CB Duo Ranks Above Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have invested some first-round talent into their cornerback room.
It started back in 2017 when the team selected Marlon Humphrey with the No. 16 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the team doubled down on the position last year when Nate Wiggins was the No. 30 overall pick.
Humphrey and Wiggins were strong in their first season together, which is why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton placed them at No. 2 in his cornerback duo rankings.
"Marlon Humphrey has been an elite cornerback for several seasons. He's still in his prime and capable of locking down pass-catchers on the boundary and in the slot," Moton wrote.
"In 2024, Humphrey recorded a career-high six interceptions and tied his single-season best 15 pass breakups. Moreover, he allowed a 60.9 passer rating. Following his second All-Pro campaign, he is still the key defender in Baltimore's stingy secondary."
"The Ravens may have a special cornerback in Nate Wiggins, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft. As a starter in six out of 15 contests, he logged 13 pass breakups, an interception and allowed an astounding 50 percent completion rate. On top of that, he didn't allow a touchdown while on the field for 680 snaps."
"Assuming Wiggins opens the 2025 season in a starting role, he could be on the same Pro Bowl/All-Pro career trajectory as Humphrey."
Only Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter of the Houston Texans ranked higher than the Ravens.
The Ravens already have a strong duo, but with Jaire Alexander entering the mix, it makes the team that much better in the secondary.
Baltimore is now challenging the rest of the league for the title of the best roster in the NFL.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!