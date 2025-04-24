Top DE Prospect Gets Hilariously Honest About Sacking Ravens' Lamar Jackson
Almost every pass rusher coming into the NFL gets asked the same question: "which quarterback do you want to sack the most?" Maybe it's not that exact wording, but that's the idea.
Very often, those players name Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson as the quarterback they'd like to sack more than any other. After all, Jackson is arguably the fastest and most elusive quarterback the league has ever seen, so who wouldn't want to be able to say that they brought him down?
Whether they realize it or not, though, bringing Jackson down is a lot easier said than done. Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart, one of the top prospects in this draft class, sure seems to know it.
Stewart, a freak athlete who ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the combine, was asked the classic question during an appearance on NFL Network, to which he gave a classic answer.
“Definitely Lamar or Patrick Mahomes,” Stewart answered immediately.
When asked if he could actually chase down Jackson, however. Stewart had an honest moment of self-reflection.
“Oof, I know I’m fast, but I don’t think…” Stewart said with a laugh. “I ain’t going to say that one."
Jackson, a two-time league MVP, has pulled off more Houdini acts in the pocket than possibly any other quarterback in NFL history. There have been so many times where a defender has seemingly had him lined up, only for him to make a ridiculous play and break free. For a recent example, check out this play from last year where he stiff-armed Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Sam Hubbard twice before finding Isaiah Likely in the end zone.
Stewart is widely seen as a mid-late first-round pick in Thursday's draft, so there's a chance he's still on the board when the Ravens come up to pick at No. 27 overall. If that happens and they take him, then he can chase after Jackson every day in practice, but never actually bring him to the ground.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!