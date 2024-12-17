Unlikely Leader Steps Up For Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have no shortage of vocal leaders, with Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey consistently stepping up to give the team some words of inspiration.
In contrast, defensive tackle Broderick Washington is usually far more soft-spoken. Emphasis on "usually," because he's been anything over the past week and change.
Washington, received a jolt of inspiration over the team's bye week, and with him being a team captain for their Week 15 game against the New York Giants, there was no better time for him to deliver a rousing speech. That speech clearly landed, as the Ravens went out and crushed an inferior opponent and largely avoided the self-inflicted wounds that have plagued them throughout the season.
"I've been here five years and every year I feel like no team has actually beat us. It's always us beating ourselves," Washington said. "My message was let's make sure we're on top of all the little things so we don't beat ourselves. I think everybody did a good job of that and the outcome was what it was.
"God willing, I had the perfect opportunity, and I just took a chance and put it out there."
Pretty much every Ravens player deserves credit for going out there and doing their jobs on Sunday, but there's no doubt that Washington's speech fired them up in a big way, especially considering who it was coming from.
"[I] pretty much didn't have to say anything," Jackson said after Sunday's game. "I believe 'Broddy' really kicked it off earlier this year in our indoor practice when he said what he said, and I feel like we all felt that way. We just have to play Raven football for the rest of the season."
The Ravens' work is far from complete, as they still have three big games to close the regular season followed by the postseason gauntlet. As long as they're playing, though, Washington's speech will stick with them.
"I think it just reaffirmed the focus we have on this team, especially coming off of a bye," offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "It's easy to be a little laxed, but everybody came back with great intentional work they wanted to do and the mindset of what we have left in front of us. We know none of it is going to be easy, but we're all ready for the challenge."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!