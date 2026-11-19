The Ravens were hopeful of having a record setting defense in their first season under wunderkind defensive mind Jesse Minter.

And they are indeed doing some truly unique things on that side of the ball with the overmatched rookie head coach in place, just not the likes of which anyone could have reasonably expected. Minter was hailed as the closest thing out there to Seattle’s Super Bowl winning coach Mike Macdonald (one of the many coaches who got away from Baltimore in recent years) and anointed as a schematic savant with a particular genius for the secondary.

And his defensive backs are among the biggest disappointments in the NFL, his defense is bottom eight in the league overall and arguably the worst in the clutch among all 32 teams. It is devoid of playmakers, yet again (you mean it wasn’t all Zach Orr’s fault?)– and Kyle Hamilton, rather than ascend to Defensive Player Of The Year heights has been largely pedestrian. Hamilton’s greatest impact has been in calling out this joke of a defense week in and week out going back to Week 2’s horrible home loss to the Saints.

Looking for unprecedented performances from the Ravens secondary? How about $19M failure Marlon Humphrey finally getting deactivated after Mayor Brandon Scott issued a public statement rebuking the cornerback’s regrettable podcast remarks? Yeah, heady times indeed in Owings Mills, where it turns out Orr could coached circles around anything Minter has mustered to this point.

But let’s quantify some of these failings, and put them in their proper perspective. Because after making creating interceptions a hallmark in two seasons running he Chargers defense, top three in interception percentage, Minter cannot get one of his defensive backs in Baltimore to get their hands on a football to save their lives (or, if this was serious organization, his job).

How Bad Is It?

No Picks

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) fights off a tackle from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) on a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ravens are the only team in the NFL that does not have a defensive back create an interception this season (Hamilton plays more linebacker than anything else and was playing linebacker when broken back-up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a ball to him rushed into duty in overtime in Atlanta).

The Ravens and Colts – arguably the worst team in football right now – are the only teams in the NFL that do not have an interception from a cornerback.

Mind you, everyone playing the most in the Ravens’ secondary is either at the top of the pay-scale at their position, or a former first-round pick of failure GM Eric DeCosta … or both. There are supposed to be no weak links, yet instead there is no discernable strength from a playmaker standpoint (same on virtually every defense DeCosta ever built).

Slot Stinks

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) carries the ball while defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chandler Rivers (29) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their slot coverage remains the dregs of the NFL, allowing a 123.4 passer rating (30th) as we have been documenting all season. They are the only team in the NFL without an interception on a pass to the slot. And these aren’t just layups; Baltimore is allowing 9.2 yards/attempt in the slot, 25th in the NFL.

Second-Half Slump

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) is forced out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens are allowing an opposing passer rating of 116.4 in the second half of games, second worst in the NFL (despite facing mostly bad passing offenses). They have allowed 1278 passing yards in the second half of games (30th), with 10 touchdown passes to no interceptions (worst ratio in the NFL). They paid aging designated pass rusher Trey Hendrickson’s $60M guaranteed for two years to be their “closer” but he has five pressures in the fourth quarter all season and has been ineffective all around since finger surgery in early October.

Big Plays

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) catches a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only eight teams in the NFL have allowed more completions of 25+ yards than the Ravens, despite Minter selling out to take that away above and beyond everything else. He plays all that dime coverage and zones everything up and has resorted to doubling his use of Cover-3 during this five-game slump, but even that isn’t working. The pre-snap subterfuge is out the window and even rudimentary looks can’t get stops.

The Ravens are giving up an average of two passes of 25+ per game over the last sex weeks. That’s failure by any standard, and given Minter’s philosophy, it’s begging questions about his ability to perform either of the jobs he was hired to do.

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